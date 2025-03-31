Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $84.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.20. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 104.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.