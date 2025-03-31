Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.76.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

