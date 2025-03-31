Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 32.69%.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Performance

LIEN opened at $11.44 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s payout ratio is currently 206.06%.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

