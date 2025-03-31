Nano Nuclear Energy’s (NNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ:NNE opened at $26.77 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $992.44 million and a P/E ratio of -65.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
