Nano Nuclear Energy’s (NNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:NNE opened at $26.77 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $992.44 million and a P/E ratio of -65.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

