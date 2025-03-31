Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,457 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.2% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

