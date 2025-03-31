Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 432.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 52,923 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,113,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,849,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,384,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,308,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423,153 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,976 shares of company stock worth $147,912,102 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Shares of AVGO opened at $169.12 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $795.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average of $196.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

