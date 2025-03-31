Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Up 68.1% in March

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the February 28th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

