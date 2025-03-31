HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $70.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.