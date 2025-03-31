Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 213,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,606,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE PH opened at $600.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $658.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.