Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.33.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

