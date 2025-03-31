Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Announces Earnings Results

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Online Vacation Center Trading Up 25.0 %

Shares of ONVC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Online Vacation Center has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages.

