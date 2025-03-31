Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Announces Earnings Results

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Online Vacation Center Trading Up 25.0 %
Shares of ONVC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Online Vacation Center has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.
About Online Vacation Center
