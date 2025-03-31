Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Sylogist Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SYZLF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Sylogist has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.75.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

