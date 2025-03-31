Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Sylogist Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SYZLF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Sylogist has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.75.

About Sylogist

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.