Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Sylogist Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SYZLF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Sylogist has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.75.
About Sylogist
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows With Strong Rebound Potential
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Casey’s General Stores Insider Buys Shares of This Must-Own Stock
- Trading Halts Explained
- U.S. Steel and Nippon Merger: Should Investors Bet on It?
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.