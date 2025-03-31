Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$47.75 and last traded at C$48.58, with a volume of 61539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.70.

MG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magna International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.07%.

Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier’s product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly.

