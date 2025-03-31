Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.40 and last traded at $71.30, with a volume of 7306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Agilysys Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $979,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,576 shares in the company, valued at $43,156,696.80. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

