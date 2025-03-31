Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 155.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $465.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

