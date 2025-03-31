HC Wainwright Increases BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Price Target to $26.00

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLRX

BioLineRx Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,179. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 50.50% of BioLineRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.