HC Wainwright Increases BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Price Target to $26.00

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
BioLineRx Trading Down 0.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 50.50% of BioLineRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
