Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
SRCRF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.06. 207,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,666. Scorpio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
