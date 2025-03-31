Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

SRCRF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.06. 207,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,666. Scorpio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.