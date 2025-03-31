Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,391,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,455,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $15,989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS stock opened at $183.92 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

