Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.
Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.
