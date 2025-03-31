Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

LON:IES traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,589. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 7.76 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The firm has a market cap of £34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.

