US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UTRE)

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1647 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

