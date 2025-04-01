J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
J-Long Group Stock Performance
Shares of JL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 25,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,981. J-Long Group has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.
About J-Long Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J-Long Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for J-Long Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J-Long Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.