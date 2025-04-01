J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

J-Long Group Stock Performance

Shares of JL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 25,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,981. J-Long Group has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

About J-Long Group

Featured Stories

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

