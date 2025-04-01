Analyzing Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) and GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) and GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cytokinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics $18.47 million 257.60 -$526.24 million ($5.26) -7.64 GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$7.60 million ($7.00) -0.31

This table compares Cytokinetics and GT Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GT Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GT Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cytokinetics and GT Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics 0 2 15 1 2.94 GT Biopharma 0 0 1 1 3.50

Cytokinetics currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.03%. GT Biopharma has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.63%. Given GT Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Cytokinetics and GT Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics -17,906.25% N/A -50.21% GT Biopharma N/A -257.47% -131.09%

Summary

GT Biopharma beats Cytokinetics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. The company also develops CK-136, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial; CK-586, a small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor, that is in Phase I clinical trial; and aficamten, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies. The company is developing GTB-3650, which is in preclinical studies that target CD33 on the surface of myeloid leukemias; and GTB-5550 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with B7-H3 positive solid tumors. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 (GTB-3550) TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; and a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Brisbane, California.

