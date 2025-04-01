OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in OptimumBank by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OptimumBank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.