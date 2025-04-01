Cognyte Software (CGNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.77 million, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.77. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.