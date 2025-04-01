FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

FibroGen Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.82. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thane Wettig bought 145,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 543,329 shares in the company, valued at $190,165.15. The trade was a 36.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 323,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,302.70. This trade represents a 339.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in FibroGen by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in FibroGen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 21.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,569 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

