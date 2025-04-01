Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CRIS opened at $2.10 on Friday. Curis has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Curis by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 521,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,108 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

