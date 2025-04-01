StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UUU opened at $1.78 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

