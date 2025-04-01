LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $508.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.00. LSI Industries has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.50.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,542,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,724 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 696,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 406,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

