electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) versus Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTHL) Critical Review

Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares and electroCore”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares $448,196.00 52.72 N/A N/A N/A electroCore $25.18 million 1.91 -$18.83 million ($1.62) -4.13

Analyst Recommendations

Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 electroCore 0 0 2 0 3.00

electroCore has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 281.17%. Given electroCore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A electroCore -54.40% -154.45% -69.16%

Summary

electroCore beats Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded on November 2, 2022 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania. It also develops Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM for human performance. In addition, the company offers gammacore Sapphire, a portable, reusable, rechargeable, and reloadable prescription medical device for various primary headache conditions. electroCore, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

