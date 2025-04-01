Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Up 54.9% in March

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 9,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Shares of AR stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.55 and a beta of 3.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

