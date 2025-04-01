Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $23,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.8 %

DPZ opened at $459.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.03. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

