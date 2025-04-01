Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declines By 32.4%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,268,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 183,918 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVG opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0743 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

