B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.54.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $305.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.02. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.