SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Up 22.7% in March

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Stock Down 0.9 %
Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,592,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 268,899 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SuRo Capital by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SuRo Capital
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.