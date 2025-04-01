SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Up 22.7% in March

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

SuRo Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital

NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 24,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,584. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,592,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 268,899 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SuRo Capital by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

