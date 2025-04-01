ATS (NYSE:ATS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 4176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

ATS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATS Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ATS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ATS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in ATS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

