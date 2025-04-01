ATS (NYSE:ATS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 4176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.
ATS Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.
ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
