Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $26.77. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 3,288,233 shares changing hands.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

