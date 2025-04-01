MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $17.24. MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 829 shares traded.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

