Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,776 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $153.22 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.65 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.24.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.