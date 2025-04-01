Brokerages Set Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) PT at $11.40

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

RVPH opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

