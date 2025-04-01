Comparing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Summit Hotel Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $268.07 million 10.70 $100.47 million $1.07 26.82 Summit Hotel Properties $731.78 million 0.81 -$12.11 million $0.18 30.03

Four Corners Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Hotel Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Four Corners Property Trust and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.24%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 37.48% 7.54% 3.95% Summit Hotel Properties 3.41% 1.87% 0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 132.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment includes the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.