The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 3,446.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,446.67 ($44.53).

SGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.08) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,207 ($15.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 954.20 ($12.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,349 ($17.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,271.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,189.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

