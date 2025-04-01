Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total value of $8,052,007.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.3 %

CRWD opened at $352.58 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

