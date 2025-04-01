Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Declines By 20.0%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance
TOMZ stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.02.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
