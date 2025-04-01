Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Declines By 20.0%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

TOMZ stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.02.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

