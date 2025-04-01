Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,569,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 623,461 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $94,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

