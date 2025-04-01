New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5,561.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $197.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.21. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.