Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $224,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 862.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after buying an additional 2,766,172 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.78, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

