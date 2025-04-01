New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Allegion by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Allegion Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

