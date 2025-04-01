Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $231.41 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.88 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.32. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

