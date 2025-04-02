22,175 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

