Wellington Management Group LLP Has $250.10 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,566,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,332 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ON were worth $250,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $78,799,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in ON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $164,574,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in ON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
ON Price Performance
NYSE ONON opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 99.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
